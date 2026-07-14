White River FD – No fire risk to Community at this time

20:35: Please note that the smoke in the air causing the dark orange skies is smoke from west of here. Fires by Armstrong and further.

We are still perfectly safe here in White River.

Please use caution when travelling, as there is reduced visibility and wildlife is also affected by the smoke.

Please check on the elderly and people who have a hard time breathing as they may be suffering in the smoke.