Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14.
News Tidbits:
- Manitoulin OPP welcomes Inspector Mike Salminen as the new Detachment Commander. He brings 27 years of policing experience across both municipal policing and the OPP, a wealth of operational and leadership experience and is excited to begin serving the communities within the Manitoulin OPP Detachment cluster. “It is a privilege to serve as Detachment Commander for the Manitoulin OPP, and I am incredibly proud to join the Detachment. I look forward to building strong relationships, learning from the communities we serve, and working alongside our dedicated members and policing partners to ensure our efforts remain focused on the unique needs and priorities of our communities.”
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – July 14 - July 14, 2026
- Monday Morning News – July 13 - July 13, 2026
- Caution Travelling between Wawa & White River – Forest Fire Fighters at work - July 12, 2026