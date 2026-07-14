Tuesday Morning News – July 14

Manitoulin OPP welcomes Inspector Mike Salminen as the new Detachment Commander. He brings 27 years of policing experience across both municipal policing and the OPP, a wealth of operational and leadership experience and is excited to begin serving the communities within the Manitoulin OPP Detachment cluster. “It is a privilege to serve as Detachment Commander for the Manitoulin OPP, and I am incredibly proud to join the Detachment. I look forward to building strong relationships, learning from the communities we serve, and working alongside our dedicated members and policing partners to ensure our efforts remain focused on the unique needs and priorities of our communities.”