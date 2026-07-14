Marathon is currently within a Restricted Fire Zone

The Town of Marathon is currently within a Restricted Fire Zone.

No fire permits will be issued or sold until the Restricted Fire Zone has been lifted. This means no open-air burning requiring a permit is permitted during this time.

This includes:

🔥 Campfires and recreational fires

🔥 Outdoor fire pits and fireplaces

🔥 Chimineas

🔥 Burning grass, leaves, brush, or yard debris

🔥 Any other open-air burning that requires a permit

RESTRICTED FIRE ZONE IN EFFECT

Emergencies can happen with little warning. Whether it’s a wildfire, road closure, water advisory, power outage, or another urgent municipal notice, getting information quickly can make all the difference.

Sign up for our Mass Communication System to receive emergency alerts and important notifications directly to your phone, text, or email:

https://marathon.allnetconnect.ca/Pubs_v2/register.aspx

Subscribe to the Town of Marathon website to stay up to date on municipal news, notices, public meetings, events, and community updates:

https://www.marathon.ca/subscribe/

Stay Connected. Stay Informed.