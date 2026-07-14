City of Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update

12:32: A number of active wildfires throughout the region have resulted in evacuation orders and alerts for several communities.

Residents from Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, and Collins First Nation are currently seeking shelter in Thunder Bay.

In addition, residents of Upsala, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, and the surrounding area are currently evacuating, while those in the area of Ignace, Crystal Lake, and Hwy 633 east of Atikokan remain under an evacuation alert.

Closer to Thunder Bay, three wildfires are currently being addressed near Nolalu and South Gillies. The Ministry of Natural Resources is currently working to contain these fires.

At this time, there is no immediate threat to the City of Thunder Bay. However, wildfire conditions can change quickly, and residents are encouraged to remain informed and be prepared.

A fire ban remains in effect for the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities. Residents are reminded to respect the ban and avoid any activity that could increase the risk of wildfire. Even a single spark can have serious consequences during periods of extreme fire danger.

The City also encourages all residents to take a few simple steps to prepare for emergencies:

Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit with essential medications, important documents, clothing, food, water and other necessities.

-Develop a household emergency and evacuation plan.

-Stay informed through official sources and follow instructions from emergency officials should conditions change.

As our community welcomes evacuees from across the region, we also ask residents to extend patience, understanding, and kindness to those who have been forced to leave their homes. Many families have arrived with little notice and are facing uncertainty. A warm welcome and a helping hand can make a meaningful difference.

With temperatures expected to remain high, residents are also reminded to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check in on family members, neighbours, and others who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

The City will continue to work closely with its emergency partners and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

www.firesmoke.ca For the latest wildfire information, residents can view the current Smoke Forecast map atand are encouraged to follow official updates from the Ministry of Natural Resources.