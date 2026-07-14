Due to the extreme forest fire conditions in and around Wabakimi Provincial Park and the evacuation orders for our surrounding communities, we are closing the entire park until July 20th, 2026.
We will continue to assess the situation as it develops.
Please stay safe!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wabakimi Provincial Park – CLOSED until July 20th - July 14, 2026
- Quetico Provincial Park (Dawson Trail Campground) – CLOSED Reassessment on July 18th - July 14, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 14 - July 14, 2026