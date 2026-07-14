Breaking News

Wabakimi Provincial Park – CLOSED until July 20th

Due to the extreme forest fire conditions in and around Wabakimi Provincial Park and the evacuation orders for our surrounding communities, we are closing the entire park until July 20th, 2026.

We will continue to assess the situation as it develops.

Please stay safe!

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