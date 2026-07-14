Quetico Provincial Park (Dawson Trail Campground) – CLOSED Reassessment on July 18th

Due to nearby forest fire activity, Dawson Trail Campground is closed, including campsites, roofed accommodations, and all day-use areas.

Backcountry entry stations are also closed.

Public safety is our top priority. We will reopen the park as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be reassessing again on July 18, 2026 if further cancellations are required.

Affected campsite reservation holders will be contacted and given a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation (on availability) with no penalty.

To receive a penalty-free refund, please call our reservations team at 1-888-668-7275; do not cancel or change reservations online.

https://www.ontarioparks.ca/park/quetico/alerts Check back to our Alerts page for updates:

For help rerouting your canoe trip please phone the Quetico Provincial Park Information Line at 807-597-2735.