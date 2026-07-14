Due to nearby forest fire activity, Dawson Trail Campground is closed, including campsites, roofed accommodations, and all day-use areas.
Backcountry entry stations are also closed.
Public safety is our top priority. We will reopen the park as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be reassessing again on July 18, 2026 if further cancellations are required.
Affected campsite reservation holders will be contacted and given a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation (on availability) with no penalty.
To receive a penalty-free refund, please call our reservations team at 1-888-668-7275; do not cancel or change reservations online.
Check back to our Alerts page for updates: https://www.ontarioparks.ca/park/quetico/alerts
For help rerouting your canoe trip please phone the Quetico Provincial Park Information Line at 807-597-2735.
For up-to-date information on this fire and others please visit the Ministry of Natural Resources Forest Fire Info Map at www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Wabakimi Provincial Park – CLOSED until July 20th - July 14, 2026
- Quetico Provincial Park (Dawson Trail Campground) – CLOSED Reassessment on July 18th - July 14, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 14 - July 14, 2026