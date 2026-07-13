LDHC Physician Staffing Pressure – July 13th, 2026

The Emergency Department will remain open.
We ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency. If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (24/7) at 811, book an appointment with a Nurse Practitioner at the North East Virtual Care Clinic or visit your local pharmacy for minor ailments.
Patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.
We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation.
If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]
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