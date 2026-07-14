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Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 9th

Week 8 –  165 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

1st Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 30
2nd Dylan Buckell Anders Morden Brandon Case 31
3rd Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski John Simon 32
2nd Flight Score
1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Bob O’Krafka 33
2nd Peter Russ Bart Wood Butch Terris 34
3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 34
3rd Flight Score
1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 34
2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dan Szekely 35
3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 35
4th Flight Score
1st Jake Casavant Dom Casavant Dan Houde 36
2nd Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Spare 36
3rd John Scott Ryan Scott Al Hardy 36
5th Flight Score
1st Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie Kyle Michalcewiz 37
2nd Scott Carruthers Gibby Spare 38
3rd Mojo Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook 38
6th Flight Score
1st Eric Mitrikas Scott Robinson Vic Sillanpaa 38
2nd Tony Thomas Jude Rutland Gary Trudeau 38
3rd Mark Szekely Peter Moore Claude Samson 39
7th Flight Score
1st Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Justin Fletcher 39
2nd Richard Davidson Hunter Martel Spare 39
3rd Perry Kauk Ray McGregor Ron Hale 40
8th Flight Score
1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Kevin Sabourin 41
2nd Tony Sersante Rock Giroux Clarence Boutin 43
3rd John Tait Dave Stone Casius Stone
9th Flight Score
1st Tony Sersante Rock Giroux Clarence Boutin 47

Flight Winners:Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Paul Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Tim Lesarge
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeremi Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Al Hardy
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Monte White
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dan Mathias

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sebastian Chevrier

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Chad Millette
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bernie Erechook

25’ Putt $450 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,600 – No Winner

 

 

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