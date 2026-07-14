Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 9th

Week 8 – 165 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

1st Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Brady Desrochers 30 2nd Dylan Buckell Anders Morden Brandon Case 31 3rd Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski John Simon 32 2nd Flight Score 1st Paul Asselin Jarett Asselin Bob O’Krafka 33 2nd Peter Russ Bart Wood Butch Terris 34 3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 34 3rd Flight Score 1st Dan Mathias Ray Baronette Gibby 34 2nd Peter Moore Claude Samson Dan Szekely 35 3rd Gary Mercier Joe McCoy Glen Williams 35 4th Flight Score 1st Jake Casavant Dom Casavant Dan Houde 36 2nd Steve Jozin Nick Alexopoulos Spare 36 3rd John Scott Ryan Scott Al Hardy 36 5th Flight Score 1st Aaron Nelson Evan Tangie Kyle Michalcewiz 37 2nd Scott Carruthers Gibby Spare 38 3rd Mojo Al MacDonald Bernie Erechook 38 6th Flight Score 1st Eric Mitrikas Scott Robinson Vic Sillanpaa 38 2nd Tony Thomas Jude Rutland Gary Trudeau 38 3rd Mark Szekely Peter Moore Claude Samson 39 7th Flight Score 1st Ray Chevrier Seb Chevrier Justin Fletcher 39 2nd Richard Davidson Hunter Martel Spare 39 3rd Perry Kauk Ray McGregor Ron Hale 40 8th Flight Score 1st Rick Funk Chris Burry Kevin Sabourin 41 2nd Tony Sersante Rock Giroux Clarence Boutin 43 3rd John Tait Dave Stone Casius Stone 9th Flight Score 1st Tony Sersante Rock Giroux Clarence Boutin 47

Flight Winners:Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Paul Asselin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Tim Lesarge

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeremi Lord

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Al Hardy

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Monte White

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dan Mathias

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sebastian Chevrier

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Chad Millette

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bernie Erechook

25’ Putt $450 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,600 – No Winner