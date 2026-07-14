Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 9th

Week 8 – 165 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.
Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Brady Desrochers
|30
|2nd
|Dylan Buckell
|Anders Morden
|Brandon Case
|31
|3rd
|Paul Bernath
|Shane Bukowski
|John Simon
|32
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Asselin
|Jarett Asselin
|Bob O’Krafka
|33
|2nd
|Peter Russ
|Bart Wood
|Butch Terris
|34
|3rd
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Marc Fortin
|34
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Mathias
|Ray Baronette
|Gibby
|34
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|Dan Szekely
|35
|3rd
|Gary Mercier
|Joe McCoy
|Glen Williams
|35
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jake Casavant
|Dom Casavant
|Dan Houde
|36
|2nd
|Steve Jozin
|Nick Alexopoulos
|Spare
|36
|3rd
|John Scott
|Ryan Scott
|Al Hardy
|36
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Aaron Nelson
|Evan Tangie
|Kyle Michalcewiz
|37
|2nd
|Scott Carruthers
|Gibby
|Spare
|38
|3rd
|Mojo
|Al MacDonald
|Bernie Erechook
|38
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Eric Mitrikas
|Scott Robinson
|Vic Sillanpaa
|38
|2nd
|Tony Thomas
|Jude Rutland
|Gary Trudeau
|38
|3rd
|Mark Szekely
|Peter Moore
|Claude Samson
|39
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Ray Chevrier
|Seb Chevrier
|Justin Fletcher
|39
|2nd
|Richard Davidson
|Hunter Martel
|Spare
|39
|3rd
|Perry Kauk
|Ray McGregor
|Ron Hale
|40
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rick Funk
|Chris Burry
|Kevin Sabourin
|41
|2nd
|Tony Sersante
|Rock Giroux
|Clarence Boutin
|43
|3rd
|John Tait
|Dave Stone
|Casius Stone
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tony Sersante
|Rock Giroux
|Clarence Boutin
|47
Flight Winners:Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Paul Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Claude Samson (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Tim Lesarge
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Jeremi Lord
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Kevin Auger
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Al Hardy
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Monte White
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dan Mathias
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Paul Bernath
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Sebastian Chevrier
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Chad Millette
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Bernie Erechook
25’ Putt $450 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,600 – No Winner
- Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 9th - July 14, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 13 - July 14, 2026
- Northwest Forest Fire Update – July 13 - July 14, 2026