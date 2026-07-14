Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 14

Updated: July 14, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Three wildland fires were confirmed last night after the update was posted:

Timmins 19 (TIM019) is 0.8 hectares in size and is being held. This fire is located east of East Shining Tree Lake.

is 0.8 hectares in size and is being held. This fire is located east of East Shining Tree Lake. Timmins 20 (TIM020) was 0.1 hectares in size and is out. This fire was located approximately south of English Lake.

was 0.1 hectares in size and is out. This fire was located approximately south of English Lake. Sudbury 20 (SUD020) was 0.1 hectares in size and is out. This fire was located approximately in the central area of Ashigami Lake near end of West Shore Road.

Ten new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Chapleau 11 (CHA011) was a 0.1 hectare fire south of the Goulais River near Glendale. This fire is out.

was a 0.1 hectare fire south of the Goulais River near Glendale. This fire is out. North Bay 23 (NOR023) was a 0.1 hectare fire and is now out. It was located at the north end of Forest Lake near South River.

was a 0.1 hectare fire and is now out. It was located at the north end of Forest Lake near South River. Wawa 16 (WAW016) is a 1.5 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located near Tripoli Creek, west of Esnagi Lake.

is a 1.5 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located near Tripoli Creek, west of Esnagi Lake. Timmins 21 (TIM021) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. This fire is approximately 3 kilometres west of Elk Lake.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. This fire is approximately 3 kilometres west of Elk Lake. Sudbury 21 (SUD021) is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located west of Bassfin Lake.

is a 0.1 hectare fire that is not under control. This fire is located west of Bassfin Lake. Cochrane 38 (COC038) is a 100 hectare fire on the south side of Big Willow Creek. This fire is being observed.

is a 100 hectare fire on the south side of Big Willow Creek. This fire is being observed. Cochrane 39 (COC039) is a 280 hectare fire and is being observed. This fire is located approximately 30 kilometres south of the Attawapiskat River.

is a 280 hectare fire and is being observed. This fire is located approximately 30 kilometres south of the Attawapiskat River. North Bay 24 (NOR024) is a 0.3 hectare fire and is being held. It is located between Wakimika Lake and Diamond Lake.

is a 0.3 hectare fire and is being held. It is located between Wakimika Lake and Diamond Lake. Cochrane 40 (COC040) is a 400 hectare fire and is being observed. This fire is located on the west side of the Nettchi River.

is a 400 hectare fire and is being observed. This fire is located on the west side of the Nettchi River. North Bay 25 (NOR025) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located south of Bob Lake.

There are currently 37 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 5 are not under control, 3 are being held, 1 is under control and 28 are being observed.