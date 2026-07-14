Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 13

Northeast Region

Updated: July 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Two wildland fires were confirmed last night after the update was issued:

Wawa 15 (WAW015) is 0.7 hectares in size and is not under control. This fire is located on the eastern shore of Lake Superior in Lake Superior Provincial Park approximately 1 kilometre south of Laughing Brook Creek.

is 0.7 hectares in size and is not under control. This fire is located on the eastern shore of Lake Superior in Lake Superior Provincial Park approximately 1 kilometre south of Laughing Brook Creek. Chapleau 10 (CHA010) is 2.1 hectares in size and is under control. This fire is located approximately 1 kilometre southeast of Sunnyside Beach Road, north of the Sault Ste Marie Airport.

There are currently 29 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 25 are being observed.