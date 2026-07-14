Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 13

Northeast Region
Updated: July 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
Two wildland fires were confirmed last night after the update was issued:
- Wawa 15 (WAW015) is 0.7 hectares in size and is not under control. This fire is located on the eastern shore of Lake Superior in Lake Superior Provincial Park approximately 1 kilometre south of Laughing Brook Creek.
- Chapleau 10 (CHA010) is 2.1 hectares in size and is under control. This fire is located approximately 1 kilometre southeast of Sunnyside Beach Road, north of the Sault Ste Marie Airport.
There are currently 29 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 2 are under control and 25 are being observed.
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