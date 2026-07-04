East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after setting fireworks near people

On July 1, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person at Spruce Beach.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., police were called to the beach in relation to a male setting off fireworks close to people who were there to watch the Canada Day fireworks over the water. Police located the person on foot in the parking lot who was subsequently arrested. The person also had three bottles of vodka mix drinks and numerous suspected methamphetamine pills in his possession.

Kenneth (Ken) NEELY, 47-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Fail to comply with Appearance Notice

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Being intoxicated in a public place

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on July 2, 2026.