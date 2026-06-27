Northeast Region

Updated: June 26, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control, and 1 is being observed.

Northwest Region

Updated: June 26, 2026 at 20:35 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

One additional fire was confirmed in the evening hours of June 25, following the previous update.

Kenora 16 (KEN016) was located near the shore of Umfreville Lake, east of One Man Lake 29. The fire was called out later that evening at 0.1 hectares.

Twenty-four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 26.

Red Lake 11 (RED011) is located south of Malette Lake, approximately 5.0 kilometres west of Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganeeng Provincial Park. The 4.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located south of Malette Lake, approximately 5.0 kilometres west of Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganeeng Provincial Park. The 4.0-hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 12 (RED012) is located south of the Deer Lake and Cochrane River confluence. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located south of the Deer Lake and Cochrane River confluence. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 13 (RED013) is located approximately 10.0 kilometres east of North Spirit First Nation. The 0.4-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 10.0 kilometres east of North Spirit First Nation. The 0.4-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 28 (THU028) is located approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the intersection of Roenicke Road and Depiero Road. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 1.0 kilometre west of the intersection of Roenicke Road and Depiero Road. The 1.0-hectare fire is not under control. Thunder Bay 29 (THU029) is located approximately 1.0 kilometre east of Labelle Lake and 4.6 kilometres west of Redhead Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 1.0 kilometre east of Labelle Lake and 4.6 kilometres west of Redhead Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 19 (DRY019) is located on Windigo Island in Eagle Lake, southwest of Migisi Sahgaigan. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held.

is located on Windigo Island in Eagle Lake, southwest of Migisi Sahgaigan. The 0.1-hectare fire is being held. Sioux Lookout 4 (SLK004) is located near Webb Lake, approximately 20.8 kilometres east of Highway 599. The 0.3-hectare fire is under control.

is located near Webb Lake, approximately 20.8 kilometres east of Highway 599. The 0.3-hectare fire is under control. Sioux Lookout 5 (SLK005) and Sioux Lookout 6 (SLK006) are located approximately 35.0 kilometres southeast of Pickle Lake. The two fires measure 4.0 and 0.1 hectares, respectively, and are not under control.

and are located approximately 35.0 kilometres southeast of Pickle Lake. The two fires measure 4.0 and 0.1 hectares, respectively, and are not under control. Sioux Lookout 7 (SLK007) is located approximately 4.3 kilometres west of Albany River, near Sturman Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 4.3 kilometres west of Albany River, near Sturman Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 8 (SLK008) and Sioux Lookout 10 (SLK010) are located approximately 20.0 kilometres southeast of Collishaw Lake and Highway 599. The two fires measure 4.5 and 0.1 hectares, respectively, and are not under control.

and are located approximately 20.0 kilometres southeast of Collishaw Lake and Highway 599. The two fires measure 4.5 and 0.1 hectares, respectively, and are not under control. Sioux Lookout 9 (SLK009) is located approximately 9.0 kilometres northwest of Pembina Bay (Lake St. Joseph). The 15.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 9.0 kilometres northwest of Pembina Bay (Lake St. Joseph). The 15.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 11 (SLK011) is located approximately 7.8 kilometres east of Highway 599, and 21.0 kilometres northeast of Pickle Lake. The 15.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 7.8 kilometres east of Highway 599, and 21.0 kilometres northeast of Pickle Lake. The 15.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 12 (SLK012) and Sioux Lookout 14 (SLK014) are located north of Dorothy Lake, near Dobie River. The two fires measure 0.3 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control.

and are located north of Dorothy Lake, near Dobie River. The two fires measure 0.3 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control. Sioux Lookout 13 (SLK013) is located approximately 12.0 kilometres west of Highway 599, and 15.0 kilometres north of Pickle Lake. The 2.0-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 12.0 kilometres west of Highway 599, and 15.0 kilometres north of Pickle Lake. The 2.0-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 15 (SLK015) and Sioux Lookout 16 (SLK016) are located near Nabemakoseka Creek, between Fry Lake and Dorothy Lake. The two fires measure 0.1 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control.

and are located near Nabemakoseka Creek, between Fry Lake and Dorothy Lake. The two fires measure 0.1 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control. Sioux Lookout 17 (SLK017) is located northeast of Lac Seul, between Ration Lake and Horse Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

is located northeast of Lac Seul, between Ration Lake and Horse Lake. The 0.2-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 18 (SLK018) is located southwest of Kezik Lake, approximately 17.3 kilometres northwest of Slate Falls Nation Reserve. The 1.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located southwest of Kezik Lake, approximately 17.3 kilometres northwest of Slate Falls Nation Reserve. The 1.5-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 19 (SLK019) and Sioux Lookout 20 (SLK020) are located between Armit Lake and Winsome Lake. The two fires measure 0.1 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control.

and are located between Armit Lake and Winsome Lake. The two fires measure 0.1 and 0.2 hectares, respectively, and are not under control. Sioux Lookout 21 (SLK021) is located approximately 9.0 kilometres south of Wunnumin Lake First Nation. The 80-hectare fire is not under control. Aerial suppression using CL-415 waterbombers has been ongoing throughout the evening.

At the time of this update there are 37 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 24 are not under control, 3 are being held, 3 are under control and 7 are being observed.