Friday Morning News – July 17

Weather:

Wawa is still under an Orange Air Alert.

News Tidbits:

Kamp Kinniwabi (Hwy 101) has decided to implement a fire ban, “With fire resources being stretched to the max with all the fires in the North we feel we need to do our part. Be safe everyone.”

Kenny Long (Big Bear), is looking to have a meeting to determine community plans for Hawk Junction should they be threatened by a fire. He would like for the community to be prepared. A small fire which was put out by MNR at Loonskin Lake has spurred this concern.

OPP are reminding motorists that Daytime Running Lights aren’t always enough with the current levels of smoke reducing visibility. Make sure your full headlights are on so both front and rear lights are illuminated, helping others see you on the road. Turning on your headlights is one of the easiest ways to improve safety for everyone sharing the road.

Amid scrutiny over the Cobalt’s head frame demolition plan, Mayor Angela Adshead has resigned. Deputy Mayor Anderson will become mayor. No reason has been provided for the resignation. Municipal Elections throughout Ontario will be held in October.

The Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security is now preventing students at four locations of Academy of Learning career colleges, which operate as franchises, and students at Citi College of Canadian Careers from accessing OSAP loans, on top of the general grant disqualification.