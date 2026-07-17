An evacuation order has been issued by Thunder Bay – Ignace District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of multiple wildland fires including Fort Frances 14.

People in the area near the fires are directed to evacuate the area immediately.

Evacuation Order – Fort Frances 14

This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.

All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

MNR Update of Thursday, July 17, 2026

Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) and Fort Frances 15 (FOR015)

Lac Des Mille Lacs/Upsala area (Wildland Fire Fort Frances 14)