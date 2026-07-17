An evacuation order has been issued by Thunder Bay – Ignace District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of multiple wildland fires including Fort Frances 14.
People in the area near the fires are directed to evacuate the area immediately.
Evacuation Order – Fort Frances 14
- This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
- All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
- All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
MNR Update of Thursday, July 17, 2026
Fort Frances 14 (FOR014) and Fort Frances 15 (FOR015)
Lac Des Mille Lacs/Upsala area (Wildland Fire Fort Frances 14)
- Presently the FOR 014 fire is sized at 55,106 hectares and is not under control.
- The northern perimeter of FOR 014 is estimated to be approximately 5 kilometres southwest of the Trans-Canada Hwy. at its closest point.
- The southern perimeter of FOR 14 extends as far south as Fork Lake, approximately 6 kilometres north of Hwy. 11.
- Both fires exhibited significantly less growth overnight than in previous days. Cloud cover supporting higher relative humidity and lower wind speeds have temporarily reduced fire behaviour, though fire hazard conditions remain high in the area.
- Poor visibility, due to smoke is limiting flight operations in the fire area.
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