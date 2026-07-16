NW Evacuation Orders & Alerts – July 16

This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.

Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14, 15 & 38

An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of multiple wildland fires including Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

This includes the following townships:

Hutchison, Ramsay Wright, Trottier, and Weaver

All areas accessed by:

Boot Lake Road, Camp 111 Road, Crooked Pine Lake Road, Duck Lake Road, Marion Lake Road, Premier Lake Road, Sapawe-Upsala Road, Stanton Bay Road, and White Lily Road

All areas located on the following lakes:

Como Lake,Crystal Lake, Eva Lake, Magnetic Lake, Marion Lake, Mercutio Lake, Niobe Lake, Nydia Lake, Sapawe Lake, Whiskeyjack Lake, and Windigoostigwan Lake

Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 39 & Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’

An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland Fire Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

This includes all areas accessed by:

Lagoon Road

And all areas located on the following lakes:

Blue Lake, Cranberry Lake, Lac La Croix, Lilac Lake, Loon Lake, Queer Rock Lake, Spring Lake, Thompson Lake, and Trout Lake

Please plan ahead and stay connected:

Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work

For more information on evacuation alerts, please call 807-223-3341