NW Evacuation Orders & Alerts – July 16

Jul 16, 2026 at 21:21
Evacuation Order – Fort Frances 14
- All persons must immediately evacuate the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
- All persons are prohibited from entering the area indicated on the attached map unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
This Order is in effect as of July 17, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time until such time as the order is revoked.
Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 14, 15 & 38
An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of multiple wildland fires including Fort Frances 14, Fort Frances 15 and Fort Frances 38. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.
This includes the following townships:
- Hutchison, Ramsay Wright, Trottier, and Weaver
All areas accessed by:
- Boot Lake Road, Camp 111 Road, Crooked Pine Lake Road, Duck Lake Road, Marion Lake Road, Premier Lake Road, Sapawe-Upsala Road, Stanton Bay Road, and White Lily Road
All areas located on the following lakes:
- Como Lake,Crystal Lake, Eva Lake, Magnetic Lake, Marion Lake, Mercutio Lake, Niobe Lake, Nydia Lake, Sapawe Lake, Whiskeyjack Lake, and Windigoostigwan Lake
Evacuation Alert – Fort Frances 39 & Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’
An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland Fire Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.
This includes all areas accessed by:
- Lagoon Road
And all areas located on the following lakes:
- Blue Lake, Cranberry Lake, Lac La Croix, Lilac Lake, Loon Lake, Queer Rock Lake, Spring Lake, Thompson Lake, and Trout Lake
Please plan ahead and stay connected:
- Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation
- Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)
- Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates
- Be ready to quickly leave if instructed
- Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction
- Give crews and aircraft ample space to work
For more information on evacuation alerts, please call 807-223-3341
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