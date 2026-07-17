Ontario Forest Fires – July 17

We are continuing to respond to active wildland fires across the province. With new fires confirmed over the past 24 hours, there are currently 177 active fires.

Key updates on some fires of note in the Northwest Region:

Fort Frances 14 & 15 – were both remapped at 55,106.3 and 48,261.4 hectares.

Dryden 36 – Dryden 36 has now merged with Dryden 28. These fires will now be referred to as one fire and maintain fire number Dryden 36. It now measures 1762 hectares. Aerial fire suppression continued yesterday.

Red Lake 23 – currently measures 106 hectares in size and is 2 km southwest of Macdowell Lake. Sioux Lookout 89 - combined with two other fires yesterday and now measures 7944 hectares. Aerial fire suppression was on site yesterday afternoon.

Thunder Bay 51 – measures 15 hectares and is located 6 km north of Whitefish Lake. FireRangers continue to establish hose lines.

Thunder Bay 36 - combined with three other fires yesterday, including the fire previously listed as Dryden 13. These four fires combined into one now measure 350,922.2 hectares. Operational planning is ongoing, and crews remain focused on establishing a fire perimeter.

Key updates on some fires of note in the Northeast Region: