Air Quality – Orange Alert

Environment Canada continues the Orange Alert for the area.

Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Poor air quality may persist into the weekend. Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can change rapidly over short distances and from hour to hour.

During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.

Limit time outdoors.

Reschedule or cancel outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough.

More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.