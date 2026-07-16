Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 16

Updated: July 16, 2026 at 7:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

One wildland fire was confirmed last night after the update was issued:

Cochrane 42 (COC042) is 1 hectare in size and is being held. This fire is located approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Fox River and 8 kilometres north of Bannerman Lake.

20 new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

Wawa 21 (WAW021) measures 1.5 hectares and not under control. It is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Highway 11 on Mistake River. A helicopter performed bucketing operations on this fire yesterday. Two Twin Otters and a lead birddog aircraft were also on the scene.

measures 1.5 hectares and not under control. It is located approximately 13 kilometres south of Highway 11 on Mistake River. A helicopter performed bucketing operations on this fire yesterday. Two Twin Otters and a lead birddog aircraft were also on the scene. Wawa 22 (WAW022) is a 0.7 hectare fire located 1 kilometre south of Taradale Lake. This fire is not under control. One belly tanker helicopter dropped water onto this fire to support the fire crew on the ground.

is a 0.7 hectare fire located 1 kilometre south of Taradale Lake. This fire is not under control. One belly tanker helicopter dropped water onto this fire to support the fire crew on the ground. Wawa 23 (WAW023) is a 1.5 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Vein Lake. A belly tanker worked on this fire yesterday afternoon..

is a 1.5 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located approximately 2 kilometers southeast of Vein Lake. A belly tanker worked on this fire yesterday afternoon.. Wawa 24 (WAW024) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located near the Baldhead River in Lake Superior Provincial Park.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located near the Baldhead River in Lake Superior Provincial Park. Chapleau 13 (CHA013) is 0.3 hectares and is not under control. It is located 3 kilometres southwest of Belford Creek. A helicopter performed water drops on this fire last evening using a helibucket.

is 0.3 hectares and is not under control. It is located 3 kilometres southwest of Belford Creek. A helicopter performed water drops on this fire last evening using a helibucket. North Bay 27 (NOR027) is a 10 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located 2 kilometres south of Hand Lake. Two Twin Otters and a lead birddog aircraft performed aerial fire suppression on this fire yesterday. One crew and heavy equipment are assigned.

is a 10 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located 2 kilometres south of Hand Lake. Two Twin Otters and a lead birddog aircraft performed aerial fire suppression on this fire yesterday. One crew and heavy equipment are assigned. North Bay 28 (NOR028) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located on the western shore of Eaglerock Lake. One fire crew is dedicated to this fire.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located on the western shore of Eaglerock Lake. One fire crew is dedicated to this fire. North Bay 29 (NOR029) is a 0.8 hectare fire located 3 kilometres north of Lake Nipissing near Laronde Creek. This fire is not under control.

is a 0.8 hectare fire located 3 kilometres north of Lake Nipissing near Laronde Creek. This fire is not under control. North Bay 30 (NOR030) is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located on the western shore of Plum Lake. One fire crew is responding.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located on the western shore of Plum Lake. One fire crew is responding. North Bay 31 (NOR031) is a 0.7 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located north of Scarecrow Lake.

is a 0.7 hectare fire and is not under control. It is located north of Scarecrow Lake. North Bay 32 (NOR032) is a 0.1 hectare fire located 2 kilometres north of McFarlane Lake. This fire is not under control. A helicopter responded to this fire yesterday afternoon with helibucket.

is a 0.1 hectare fire located 2 kilometres north of McFarlane Lake. This fire is not under control. A helicopter responded to this fire yesterday afternoon with helibucket. North Bay 33 (NOR033) is a 0.1 hectare fire located on the northeast shore of Azen Lake. This fire is not under control.

is a 0.1 hectare fire located on the northeast shore of Azen Lake. This fire is not under control. Sudbury 22 (SUD022) is 0.5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre west of Maskinonge Lake. This fire is being held.

is 0.5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre west of Maskinonge Lake. This fire is being held. Sudbury 23 (SUD023) is 0.1 hectare in size and is located on the east shore of Knight Lake. This fire is not under control. One FireRanger crew is dedicated to this incident.

is 0.1 hectare in size and is located on the east shore of Knight Lake. This fire is not under control. One FireRanger crew is dedicated to this incident. Sudbury 24 (SUD024) is 0.8 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre east of Millerd Lake. This fire is not under control. One fire crew is assigned and were supported by 6 AT802’s performing aerial fire suppression.

is 0.8 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre east of Millerd Lake. This fire is not under control. One fire crew is assigned and were supported by 6 AT802’s performing aerial fire suppression. Sudbury 25 (SUD025) is 0.4 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre west of Wavy Lake. This fire is not under control.

is 0.4 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre west of Wavy Lake. This fire is not under control. Sudbury 26 (SUD026) is 1.5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre south of Highway 17, west of Massey. This fire is not under control. Two FireRanger crews have been assisting the Saubles-Spanish Fire Department alongside heavy equipment.

is 1.5 hectares in size and is located 1 kilometre south of Highway 17, west of Massey. This fire is not under control. Two FireRanger crews have been assisting the Saubles-Spanish Fire Department alongside heavy equipment. Cochrane 42 (COC042) is 1 hectare in size and is being held. This fire is located approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Fox River and 8 kilometres north of Bannerman Lake.

is 1 hectare in size and is being held. This fire is located approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Fox River and 8 kilometres north of Bannerman Lake. Cochrane 43 (COC043) is 21 hectares and is being observed. It is located approximately 38 kilometres west of Fort Albany.

is 21 hectares and is being observed. It is located approximately 38 kilometres west of Fort Albany. Cochrane 44 (COC044) is 117 hectares and is being observed. It is located south of the confluence of the Chard River and the Tchakashapug River.

is 117 hectares and is being observed. It is located south of the confluence of the Chard River and the Tchakashapug River. Timmins 23 (TIM023) is a 0.5 hectare fire that is not under control. It is located approximately 1 kilometer east of Kapiskong Lake

There are currently 61 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 18 are not under control, 6 are being held, 7 are under control and 30 are being observed.