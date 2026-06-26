Northeast Region

Updated: June 25, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

At the time of this update, there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 1 is under control, and 1 is being observed.

Updated NOTAM in effect – Timmins 9

There is currently a NOTAM in the area of wildland fire Timmins 9.

This is over and above the standard airspace restrictions imposed by Section 601.15 of the Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) which state that the airspace around all active forest fires is restricted to forest fire suppression aircraft only, specifically airspace within 5 nautical miles, up to an altitude of 3000 feet above ground level.

Pilots are reminded that NOTAMs concerning forest fires can be found on NavCanada’s Collaborative Flight Planning Services under the ‘Weather and NOTAM’ tab, when flight planning.

Northwest Region

Updated: June 25, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

Five new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 25.

Red Lake 8 (RED008) is located approximately 8.0 kilometres northwest of Poplar Hill First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control.

is located approximately 8.0 kilometres northwest of Poplar Hill First Nation. The 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 9 (RED009) and Red Lake 10 (RED010) are located approximately 15.0 kilometres southeast of Namiwan Lake. RED009 is 10.0 hectares in size and is currently being observed. RED010 is 1.0 hectare and is not under control.

are located approximately 15.0 kilometres southeast of Namiwan Lake. is 10.0 hectares in size and is currently being observed. is 1.0 hectare and is not under control. Nipigon 11 (NIP011) is located near the northeast shore of Lake Nipigon near Humboldt Bay. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control.

is located near the northeast shore of Lake Nipigon near Humboldt Bay. The 0.5-hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 12 (NIP012) is located near Long Dog Lake, approximately 21.5 kilometres northwest of Kasabonika Lake First Nation. The 5.0-hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there are 13 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 4 are not under control, 1 is being held, 1 is under control and 7 are being observed.