Breaking News

Monday Morning News – June 22

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are heading to the Sault today, watch for Myles. He is tackling the Montreal River Hill today as he heads west across Canada raising funds for CAMH (Myles across Canada).
Brenda
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*