Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Jun 18, 2026 at 06:11
ON511 is advising that the highway is now open.
Jun 18, 2026 at 05:15
ON511 is advising that Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Marathon due to a collision at the Scenic Lookout – East Entrance.
The Marathon Fire Department is currently responding to a call for service on Hwy 17 by the Old Heron Bay Road (west entrance to the Lookout).
The highway was closed at 5:06 a.m.
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