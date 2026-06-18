Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

ON511 is advising that the highway is now open.

ON511 is advising that Hwy 17 is closed from White River to Marathon due to a collision at the Scenic Lookout – East Entrance.

The Marathon Fire Department is currently responding to a call for service on Hwy 17 by the Old Heron Bay Road (west entrance to the Lookout).

The highway was closed at 5:06 a.m.