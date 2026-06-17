Powering community-led action against invasive species northern Ontario through Invasive Species Action Fund

Thanks to an investment from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre is supporting 112 new projects across Ontario led by municipalities, Indigenous organizations, conservation authorities, community groups, and non-profit organizations on critical invasive species issues through the Invasive Species Action Fund (ISAF).

Invasive species impact lakes, land, forests, and communities, and are the second greatest threat to biodiversity worldwide. Ontario has the highest number of invasive species in Canada, which are responsible for an estimated $3.6 billion dollars of impact each year to forestry, fisheries, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, and recreation in the province. They often limit access to outdoor spaces and common recreation such as swimming, boating, and hiking, and in some cases, even pose a risk to human health.

One organization who is tackling this issue in northern Ontario is Manitoulin Streams Improvement Association.

Manitoulin Streams is leading a community-driven initiative to monitor, manage, and prevent the spread of invasive plants across Manitoulin Island. Working alongside volunteers, municipalities, First Nations, conservation organizations, and local landowners, the project will support the removal of priority invasive species such as white sweet clover, common tansy, garlic mustard, and purple loosestrife, while expanding efforts to identify and map wild parsnip infestations.

Community members will gain the knowledge and skills needed to support long-term invasive species management through hands-on stewardship activities, field-based training, and public education. By strengthening partnerships with local leaders and building a network of informed stewards, the project will help protect native habitats and support coordinated invasive species action across the island.