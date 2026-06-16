SSM Queen Street Cruise Pre-Registration Closes June 17

The countdown is on for the 2026 Queen Street Cruise, and organizers are reminding participants that online pre-registration will officially close at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

The Queen Street Cruise returns this Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, bringing thousands of people downtown, hundreds of incredible vehicles, and a full weekend of automotive excitement to Sault Ste. Marie.

“We’re incredibly excited for this year’s event and are busy putting the final touches on what promises to be another fantastic weekend,” said Gary Trembinski Jr., Chair of the Queen Street Cruise. “The community support has been outstanding, and we can’t wait to welcome participants and spectators from across Ontario and beyond.”

Pre-registering allows participants to streamline their arrival process and skip the registration line. In addition, all pre-registered participants will be entered for a chance to win one of sixteen car wash kits, each valued at $50, generously donated by Maslack.

The winners will be announced on Saturday during the event by celebrity emcee Cristy Lee, giving participants even more reason to register before the deadline.

The Queen Street Cruise has grown into one of Northern Ontario’s premier automotive events, celebrating classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, and the people who are passionate about them.

For registration information and event details, visit the Queen Street Cruise website and social

media channels.