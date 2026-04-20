Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, at approximately 1:50 a.m. EST, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with emergency crews, responded to reports of a collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 11-17 near Spruce River Road in Shuniah.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 46-year-old male from Thunder Bay, was later pronounced deceased.

Multiple lanes on Highway 11-17 were closed between Spruce River Road and Terry Fox Lookout Road as members of the OPP, including Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction teams, conducted their investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.