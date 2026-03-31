IRWIN-STRUM, Edna Mae

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday March 29, 2026 at the age of 78 years.

Beloved wife of Garnet Strum. Loving mother of Duane Roy (Stephanie) and Brenda Roy (Saadat). Proud grandmother of Anthony (Kim), Shelby, Ethan, Roger (Tara), Charles, Dalton (Mykala) and Mariah and great grandmother of 16. Daughter of the late Viola Irwin and Matt Ward. Dear sister of many brothers and sisters. Edna will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

At Edna’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of her life will take place later this year.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.