East Algoma OPP – Driver observed doing 150 km/hr, stopped, then fled police

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while patrolling Highway 17, police observed an eastbound SUV travelling at an excessive speed of more than 150 km/hr near Waltonen Road east of the Town of Bruce Mines.

A traffic stop was conducted east of Big Perch Bay Road. While speaking with the officer, the driver became argumentative and refused to provide a valid driver’s license or vehicle documentation. The driver continued to argue, then suddenly put the vehicle into gear. The officer stepped back as the SUV accelerated away.

East Algoma OPP units from Blind River and Thessalon patrolled Highway 17 and nearby sideroads. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers located the SUV on Emily Court, off Jarret Road, parked in a snowplough turnaround with the driver asleep inside. Police blocked the vehicle in and arrested the driver.

The vehicle was later towed and impounded for 14 days.

Ryan CHAPMAN, 39 years-old from Edmonton, Alberta was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Obstruct peace officer

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on

March 30, 2026, and was remanded into custody.