East Algoma OPP – Prohibited Driver Charged with Impaired

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a silver vehicle driving at a high rate on Highway 17 within the Township of the North Shore (Serpent River).

Police initiated a traffic stop on Highway 108 and upon speaking with the driver, officers determined that the individual was impaired by an intoxicating substance. The driver was arrested and transported to the Blind River Detachment for further testing and the vehicle was later towed and impounded.

Collin DAY, 37 years-old from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drug

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on

May 7, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.