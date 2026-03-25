East Algoma OPP – Prohibited Driver Charged with Impaired

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill and four $20 bills that were identified by a financial institution in Blind River. The investigation determined that the $20 notes had been used at a business in Iron Bridge, while the origin of the $100 bill is unknown at this time.

At this time, there is insufficient evidence to identify a suspect. Police are reminding the public and businesses to remain vigilant when handling cash and to watch for signs of counterfeit currency. The attached photo shows the bills involved in this occurrence. In this case, the transparent window section had been glued on, the $20 bills had the same serial numbers and there was no braille lettering beneath the word “Canada”(see attached photos).

How to Spot a Counterfeit Canadian Bill

Feel it : Real notes are made of smooth polymer with raised ink. Bills that feel flimsy, peel, or seem unusual may be fake.

: Real notes are made of smooth polymer with raised ink. Bills that feel flimsy, peel, or seem unusual may be fake. Check the window : The transparent window should be part of the bill, not glued on, with clear metallic images and a hidden number visible in the maple leaf.

: The transparent window should be part of the bill, not glued on, with clear metallic images and a hidden number visible in the maple leaf. Tilt it : Metallic features should change colour, and the images in the window should look the same on both sides.

: Metallic features should change colour, and the images in the window should look the same on both sides. Look closely: Fine details should be sharp, not blurry. Wording such as “Prop Money” is a clear warning sign.

If you suspect a bill is counterfeit:

Do not return it.

Politely refuse it and ask for another form of payment.

Report it to police.

For more information, visit the Bank of Canada website at: http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention