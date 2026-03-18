Freezing Drizzle Continues (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont)

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle

8:01 PM EDT Wednesday 18 March 2026

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Freezing drizzle leading to icy surfaces continues.

Hazard: Freezing drizzle leading to light ice build-up and slippery surfaces.

When: Continuing this evening and ending overnight. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.