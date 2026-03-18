Mar 18, 2026 at 20:04
Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle
Impact Level: Moderate
Forecast Confidence: High
Freezing drizzle leading to icy surfaces continues.
Hazard: Freezing drizzle leading to light ice build-up and slippery surfaces.
When: Continuing this evening and ending overnight. Roads, walkways, and other surfaces will likely become icy and slippery. Icy surfaces will likely form and could be difficult to detect. Be very careful if walking or driving.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Freezing Drizzle Continues (Montreal River Harbour – Searchmont) - March 18, 2026
- Wednesday Morning News – March 18 - March 18, 2026
- Hwy 129 (area of Wharncliffe) OPEN (03-17 15:51). - March 17, 2026