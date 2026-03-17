East Algoma OPP – 19 Drivers Charged for Driving on Closed Highway in 1hr 45min!

Within an hour and 45 minutes, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged 19 drivers for driving on a closed highway between Blind River and Thessalon.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, multiple road closures were in effect due to a severe winter storm that passed through Northern Ontario, affecting areas from Blind River to Thessalon including Sault Ste. Marie.

Between approximately 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the OPP charged seven drivers, including two operating Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMVs).

In addition, the Sault Ste. Marie OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, patrolled Highway 17 in the Mississauga First Nation and Iron Bridge areas and laid 12 charges, including three against CMV operators.

Highways are closed during severe winter storms to protect drivers from dangerous conditions, such as reduced visibility, slippery surfaces, drifting snow, and the increased risk of collisions. Motorists are encouraged to check Ontario 511 for up-to-date road conditions and closures before travelling. It also takes time for snowplows and maintenance crews to clear highways safely. Driving on a closed highway not only puts motorists at risk but also endangers first responders working to maintain road safety.