Between the Covers – March 17

NEW BOOKS on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney, “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica, “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden and “Make It Out Alive” by Allison Brennan.

En Français, nous avons “Le M Club” par Patrick Senécal.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK IS “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon.

Goodreads rating 4.38

Maine, 1789: When the Kennebec River freezes, entombing a man in the ice, Martha Ballard is summoned to examine the body and determine cause of death. As a midwife and healer, she is privy to much of what goes on behind closed doors in Hallowell. Her diary is a record of every birth and death, crime and debacle that unfolds in the close-knit community. Months earlier, Martha documented the details of an alleged rape committed by two of the town’s most respected gentlemen—one of whom has now been found dead in the ice. But when a local physician undermines her conclusion, declaring the death to be an accident, Martha is forced to investigate the shocking murder on her own.

Over the course of one winter, as the trial nears, and whispers and prejudices mount, Martha doggedly pursues the truth. Her diary soon lands at the center of the scandal, implicating those she loves, and compelling Martha to decide where her own loyalties lie.

Clever, layered, and subversive, Ariel Lawhon’s newest offering introduces an unsung heroine who refused to accept anything less than justice at a time when women were considered best seen and not heard. The Frozen River is a thrilling, tense, and tender story about a remarkable woman who left an unparalleled legacy yet remains nearly forgotten to this day.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUBS – Join Jesse for our Afterschool program Tuesday –Friday from 3:30-4:30pm!

Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form! For the month of March, Tuesday is Story & Craft Club, Wednesday is STEAM Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game Club! We look forward to more fun programming! Join Andrea for special March Break programming! Be sure to check it out. Programming starts at 3pm and visitors are welcome!! For more information call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290!

SEEDY SATURDAY-Join the Wawa Public Library along with the Wawa Community Garden and Superior Gardener for another fun Seedy Saturday!! From 11am-12pm, there will be a Seed Saving Workshop with Superior Gardener. We ask that you please register ahead as space is limited. Following the workshop, we will have seeds on display for all your gardening needs! All this happening on March 28th, 2026! Save the date!

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS-JOIN ERIC FROM 4:30PM-5:30PM! COME AND CHECK IT OUT!

TOT TIME- Join Suzie for Tot Time every Wednesday morning beginning at 10am. Literacy begins at an early age, and our goal is to introduce children to the library setting as soon as possible. The program encourages social skills, literacy, dexterity and fun! Come in and check it out!!

Learn a new language with Mango Languages and your Wawa Public Library Card! Find it at the wawa.olsn.ca under the resource tab and start learning.

Check out A to Z Maps Online on the Wawa Public Library website at wawa.olsn.ca!

FINGER WEAVING WITH CAROLLE! If you want to learn a new skill and if you enjoy a nice social, check out Finger Weaving with Carolle! Join us on Wednesday’s starting at 1pm!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

DONATIONS: The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books. What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!