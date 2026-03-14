SSM OPP – Investigation continues into fatal fire

Two people have died in a structure fire in Echo Bay.

On March 13, 2026 at approximately 3:51 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Echo Bay & Townships Volunteer Fire Department and the Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Services, responded to a fire at a residence on Highway 17B. Two individuals were located deceased inside the structure.

The Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire, in partnership with the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.