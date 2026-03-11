Northern Area – Chapleau Area
Due to the icy road conditions and inclement weather in the Chapleau area, all school-related transportation will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
Note – all school-related transportation is running for schools in Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne.
- Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area.
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
- Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
- North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.\
- No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Ladies Curling Standings – March 10th - March 11, 2026
- WFHT – Update, Delays to be expected - March 11, 2026
- School Bus Cancellations – Chapleau Area - March 11, 2026