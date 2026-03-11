Breaking News

School Bus Cancellations – Chapleau Area

Northern Area – Chapleau Area
 
Due to the icy road conditions and inclement weather in the Chapleau area, all school-related transportation will be cancelled for today.
 
Schools will remain open.
Note – all school-related transportation is running for schools in Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne.
  • Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area.
    • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
  • Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
    • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
  • North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & area.\
    • No alerts in this area, transportation is running as per normal schedule
