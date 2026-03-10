Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings as of March 9th

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 16 17
LESCHISHIN, Mark 2 11 17
MORRISON, Matthew 3 8 17
TERRIS, Spencer 3 8 17
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 5 4 17
HALE, Ron 5 4 17

Regular Season is completed.
No Curling (ALL Leagues next week – March Break)
Playoffs scheduled March 23rd, 30th and April 8th.
Men’s Bonspiel is April 10 – 12th

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS. S TERRIS T. LESCHISHIN
HALE MORRISON BUMSTEAD
