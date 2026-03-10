Men’s Curling Standings as of March 9th

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|16
|17
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|2
|11
|17
|MORRISON, Matthew
|3
|8
|17
|TERRIS, Spencer
|3
|8
|17
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|5
|4
|17
|HALE, Ron
|5
|4
|17
Regular Season is completed.
No Curling (ALL Leagues next week – March Break)
Playoffs scheduled March 23rd, 30th and April 8th.
Men’s Bonspiel is April 10 – 12th
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS. S
|TERRIS T.
|LESCHISHIN
|HALE
|MORRISON
|BUMSTEAD
