FONOM Calls for Urgent Action Following Another Fatal Collision on Northern Highway

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is expressing deep concern and growing frustration following another fatal collision on Northern Ontario’s highway system.

On March 7, a serious collision near Smooth Rock Falls involving four tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle claimed the life of a Kapuskasing resident, marking the tenth highway fatality this winter on Northern highways. FONOM extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends, and community affected by this tragic loss.

“These tragedies are becoming far too common on Northern Ontario highways,” said FONOM President Dave Plourde.

“Northern Ontario families should not have to live with the constant fear that a routine trip on the highway could end in tragedy. When we see collision after collision and closure after closure, it becomes painfully clear that the current situation is unacceptable. Northern Ontarians deserve the same level of highway safety that people in southern Ontario expect every day.”

FONOM notes that in April 2023, the Northern Ontario Transportation Task Force, co-chaired by former FONOM President Danny Whalen and Wendy Landry, delivered a comprehensive report to the Province of Ontario outlining recommendations to improve transportation safety, reliability, and economic connectivity across Northern Ontario.

While FONOM appreciates that some improvements have been made, many of the recommendations—particularly those related to highway safety, passing opportunities, rest areas, and improved road design—have yet to be fully implemented.

“Northern leaders have already done the work. The Transportation Task Force delivered clear recommendations to improve safety on Highways 11 and 17, yet too few of those recommendations have been implemented,” Plourde said. “Every serious collision is another reminder that improving this corridor is not just a transportation issue—it is a matter of public safety for the people who live, work, and travel in Northern Ontario.”

FONOM continues to advocate for meaningful improvements to Highways 11 and 17, including expanding passing opportunities through four-laning where feasible and using the 2+1 highway model in appropriate sections.

“These highways are part of the Trans-Canada system and carry billions of dollars in goods every year,” Plourde added. “They connect our communities, support our resource economy, and move essential supplies across the country. Improving safety on these corridors is not just a Northern issue—it is a national one.”

FONOM is calling on the Province of Ontario to accelerate the implementation of the Northern Ontario Transportation Task Force recommendations and to work collaboratively with Northern municipalities and the federal government to modernize this critical corridor.

“Northern Ontarians should not have to accept a higher level of risk simply because of where we live,” Plourde said. “Our communities deserve the same commitment to safe and reliable transportation infrastructure as any other part of the province.”

FONOM will continue to work with municipal partners, Indigenous leaders, and governments at all levels to advance solutions that improve safety and reliability on Northern Ontario’s highways.