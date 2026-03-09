East Algoma OPP – Assistance needed in Vandalism

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an incident involving vandalized commercial fishing nets, fish, and net anchors near Thessalon Island on Lake Huron.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police received a report from a local commercial fisherman who attended the area to retrieve their catch and discovered their fishing equipment had been vandalized. Unknown culprit(s) had damaged twelve 100-yard commercial fishing nets, valued at approximately $5,000. The nets had been cut, pulled from the water, thrown onto the ice, and further ripped or cut apart.

The net anchors used to secure the nets are also missing and are believed to have been thrown into the lake. In addition, approximately 1,400 to 1,600 pounds of Whitefish and Lake Trout, with an estimated value of $5,000, were taken.

The mischief and theft are believed to have occurred between Sunday, March 1, 2026, after 4:00 p.m., and Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in the area of Thessalon Island, approximately five kilometres from the Town of Thessalon. Police observed numerous snowmobile tracks at the scene and property related items left behind were seized.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Ontario Provincial Police is asking anyone with information about this incident, including anyone who may have recently been offered Whitefish or Lake Trout, to contact the East Algoma (Thessalon) OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence #E260288309. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.saultcrimestoppers.com.