Special Weather Statement – Heavy snow (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Mar 7, 2026 at 05:54

Special Weather Statement

Snow, heavy at times, likely.

What: Heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 15 possible.

When: Beginning this morning and ending this afternoon.

Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, is expected along a cold front moving through the area. Highway 11 may be affected.

