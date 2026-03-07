Special Weather Statement – Heavy snow (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Mar 7, 2026 at 05:54
Special Weather Statement
Snow, heavy at times, likely.
What: Heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 15 possible.
When: Beginning this morning and ending this afternoon.
Additional information: Snow, heavy at times, is expected along a cold front moving through the area. Highway 11 may be affected.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Marathon to Flying J, Pass Lake) CLOSED - March 7, 2026
- Hwy 651 (101 to Misssinabie) CLOSED - March 7, 2026
- Saturday Morning News – March 7th - March 7, 2026