Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout – investigation continues into school bomb threats

Members of the Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments are investigating bomb threats made to schools throughout the Kenora District.

On Friday, March 6, 2026, shortly before 7:00 a.m. CST, the OPP received information regarding bomb threats affecting schools in Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

As a precaution schools in the affected areas were closed prior to student arrival. Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information.

The school staff, supported by OPP detachment members, conducted thorough interior and exterior walkthroughs at each site. No suspicious items were located during the walkthroughs. The North West Region OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate with assistance from the affected School Boards.

The safety of our communities is our number one priority. The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.