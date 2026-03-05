East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested crashing pickup truck

A person was arrested on Highway 108, north of Elliot Lake, after crashing his pickup truck and attempting to run away.

On March 4, 2026, at approximately 12:45 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of an impaired driver who crashed his pickup truck and was laying in the middle of the Highway. When police arrived on scene a short after, the driver was walking on the Highway in the southbound lane, and the complainant was following in a vehicle. The male proceeded to run away from police and attempted to get through the snowbank and deep snow before getting stuck. He was extremely uncooperative, refusing to speak to officers, and refused to make his way back onto the roadway.

After numerous attempts to assist the male, police placed him under arrest, where he became assaultive and wanted to fight police. He was eventually arrested and paramedics transported to hospital as a precaution. The male continued his assaultive and irate behaviour during paramedic interaction and at the hospital towards nurses and doctors.

He was subsequently charged and the pickup truck was towed and impounded.

John A GREER, 62-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure of refusal to comply with demand

Careless driving

Fail to remain

Obstruct Peace Officer

Assault Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Fail to properly wear seat belt

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 9, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.