East Algoma OPP

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sault Ste Marie OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two westbound vehicles on Highway 17 near the Town of Bruce Mines.

Investigation determined that a pickup truck was attempting to pass a tractor trailer when it contacted the front of the tractor trailer while completing the maneuver. The pickup then spun out of control, overturned, and came to rest on its roof in the northbound ditch.

The driver of the pickup, a 67-year-old from La Patrie, Quebec, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Sault Ste. Marie.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP urges drivers to recognize that bare and dry roads, whether in winter or any season, do not eliminate risk. Proper judgment, patience, and safe passing practices are essential to prevent collisions.

Pass with caution. Someone’s family is on that road.