Coloring the Cold with creativity, kindness & lots of fun!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation recently hosted its Winter Carnival Family Day, Color the Cold, a heartwarming event that brought children, seniors, and families together.

During the event, children painted the windows of the long-term care dining room with cheerful artwork, while seniors added their own special touch by colouring geese as part of the display, creating a beautiful intergenerational collaboration. Families also enjoyed walking around the snow garden trail and participating in games to collect Foundation Bucks. Thanks to Kaitlin Dube of For Goodness Sake, the Foundation Bucks were converted into a real donation to support the LDHC Foundation’s initiatives.

Attendees were also treated to soup and cookies prepared by the Lady Dunn Health Centre Kitchen Staff, adding a cozy finish to the winter activities. The event was made even more enjoyable thanks to the help of wonderful youth and adult volunteers who guided families through the games and activities.

Color the Cold showcased the generosity, creativity, and community spirit of participants of all ages, reminding everyone that small acts of kindness can have a meaningful impact on the hospital and the community.