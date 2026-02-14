East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Impaired

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) initiative at the intersection of Village Road and Park Road. During the initiative, officers observed a vehicle that appeared to be deliberately avoiding the R.I.D.E. checkpoint and turning southbound onto Village Road.

Police subsequently located the unoccupied vehicle on Red Pine Road. The driver was found nearby, positioned behind a garbage bin. While speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was operating the vehicle while under suspension.

Police searched the vehicle and located an open bottle of liquor, a fanny pack with over 40 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine with an approximate street value of $3500 and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River for further testing and refused to provide a breath sample.

Andrew JACQUES, 38 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-cocaine

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 5, 2026. Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Impaired driving remains one of the most significant threats to road safety in Ontario. The OPP encourages everyone to help keep roadways safe, if you see a driver, you believe is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9‑1‑1 immediately.