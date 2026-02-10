Thunder Bay OPP – Driver charged after observed 113 in a 90

On February 9th, 2025 at approximately 4:59 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement along Highway 11-17 near McKenzie Station Road, within the Municipality of Shuniah.

After observing a vehicle travelling 131 km/hr in a posted 90 km/hr, a traffic stop was initiated. Throughout the investigation, a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) demand was made where the driver performed poorly. The driver was then arrested for performing poorly on the SFST, outstanding warrants & returned to the detachment for further tests.

As a result of the investigation, Michelle Lynn KING, 48, of Thunder Bay, Ontario was charged with:

Criminal Code:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Provincial Offences:

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit;

The accused has been held in-custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 10th, 2026.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.