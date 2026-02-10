OPP – Arrest made in connection with a major cyber financial fraud

A complex, multi-agency investigation led by the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit has resulted in the arrest of one individual in connection with a major cyber financial fraud.

On October 28, 2024, the Manitoulin OPP received a report of a fraud involving the loss of a substantial sum of money. Due to the scope and complexity of the fraud, the investigation was conducted with support from several agencies including the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB), the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Bahamas Liaison.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, a person was arrested with assistance from the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and La Sûreté du Québec.

Salvy TAGLIANINI, 54-years-old from Saint-Placide, Quebec, was charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Laundering Proceed of Crime

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court and was remanded into custody. The accused is scheduled to appear before court today, February 9, 2026.

Fraud can impose tremendous financial and emotional hardship on victims. The OPP is committed to thoroughly investigating all fraud-related offences, and the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch provides specialized support to cases involving significant or complex financial loss.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of fraud, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For additional information about fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) website or call 1-888-495-8501.