Haman, Yvan

September 20, 1964 – February 10, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Yvan, a loving son and brother, who left us after a brave battle with cancer.

Yvan had a big heart and an even bigger sense of humour. He had a way of making people laugh, feel welcome, and know they were cared for. Throughout his life, he faced many challenges, but he never stopped trying and never stopped loving his friends and family.

He was strong, honest, and deeply human. Those who knew him will remember his kindness, his jokes, and the warmth he brought into every life he touched.

Yvan is survived by his loving family and many friends who will miss him more than words can say.

He will always be loved, always remembered, and forever in our hearts.