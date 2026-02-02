Schreiber OPP – Stunt Driving Charge, 101 in a 60

One male is facing a Stunt Driving charge after travelling more than 100 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

On January 29, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Schreiber Detachment were on general patrol conducting LIDAR enforcement on Highway 17 near Terrace Bay.

Utilizing the LIDAR speed measuring device the officer observed an eastbound blue 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, travelling at 101 km/hr., in a posted 60 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and a 62-year-old from Caledon Ontario has been charged with Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed.

The accused received a 30-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, the driver is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on May 11, 2026.

The OPP remains committed to taking aggressive drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving aggressively, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.