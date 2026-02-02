Schreiber OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Van Collides with Tractor Trailer and leaves scene

On January 30, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 west of Schreiber.

Investigation determined that a blue GMC Sierra was travelling eastbound when the driver rounded a curve and observed a white Ford Transit van passing a tractor‑trailer unit westbound in the oncoming lane of the curve. The two vehicles collided on their passenger sides, after which the Ford Transit van continued westbound.

Members of the OPP Nipigon Detachment later located the Ford Transit van. The vehicle was identified based on damage consistent with the collision and vehicle parts left at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, Himanshu, 25 years of age, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Fail to remain, contrary to section 200(1)(a) of the Highway Traffic Act

Fail to report an accident, contrary to section 199(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Driver – fail to wear seat belt, contrary to section 106(2) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

No one was injured in this collision.

If you suspect a dangerous or impaired driver, please call OPP Provincial Communications Centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 when it is safe for you to do so. If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.