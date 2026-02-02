Nipigon OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Dogs found in vehicle at -18C

On January 31, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information that an individual may be breaching court‑ordered release conditions.

During the investigation, officers located two short‑haired boxer‑breed dogs inside an unheated vehicle. At the time, the outside temperature was approximately -18°C, police determined the dogs had been left in the vehicle for more than two hours.

The suspect was later located at a residence they had been ordered by the court not to attend.

As a result, Mackenzie Loyst, 25 years of age, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Cruelty to Animals – Causing Unnecessary Pain, Suffering or Injury , contrary to section 445.1(1)(a)

, contrary to section 445.1(1)(a) Two counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order (two counts), contrary to section 145(5)(a)

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The dogs are being cared for by a local resident. Both dogs appeared un harmed.

