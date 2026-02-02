James Bay OPP – Investigation Continues in Fatal Collision

Three people have been pronounced deceased following a collision between a commercial motor vehicle (cmv) and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11 west of Hearst.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at approximately 6.00 p.m., officers from James Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a collision on Highway 11 near Highway 631, west of Hearst.

A 36-year-old male from Kenora, a 36-year-old female from Greenstone, and a 57-year-old male from Constance Lake were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Highway 11 has now reopened. OPP thanks the motorists for their patience and cooperation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Three people have been pronounced deceased following a collision between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a passenger vehicle on Highway 11 west of Hearst.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, at approximately 6.00 p.m., officers from James Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a collision on Highway 11 near Highway 631, west of Hearst.

A 36-year-old male from Kenora, a 36-year-old female from Greenstone, and a 57-year-old male from Constance Lake were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Highway 11 is currently closed in both directions between Highway 631 west of Hearst and Highway 625 near Longlac is closed for investigation, with assistance from OPP Technical Collision Investigators and a Reconstructionist.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.