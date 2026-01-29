Turning Wishes Into Care, Together

As we wrap up the 2025 Giving Tuesday and Wish Campaign, we are filled with gratitude and pride for what our community has accomplished together. In less than two months, local businesses and generous individuals came together to raise $25,000.00 towards much-needed patient care beds for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

These state-of-the-art beds are more than an upgrade — they are an investment in comfort, safety, and dignity. Equipped with advanced features designed to enhance patient care and support hospital staff, each bed costs $15,000 and will touch countless lives over many years.

Thanks to the success of the Giving Tuesday and Wish Campaign, we are now $125,000 closer to our $150,000 goal. This momentum began in May 2025 with the Foundation’s annual 9 & Dine Golf Tournament. With the continued support of our community, we are confident we will reach our goal before spring.

2025 has truly been a year of impact. Through strong partnerships, dedicated volunteers, and extraordinary generosity, the LDHC Foundation provided over $200,000 in support for vital capital equipment at our local hospital. This support made it possible to purchase:

Two industrial washing machines for the Laundry Department

One adult stroller for the Long-Term Care residents

One ultrasound machine for Diagnostic Imaging

Two ceiling lifts for Acute Care

Each of these items plays a critical role in delivering safe, efficient, and compassionate care — and each one exists because our community chose to give.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Foundation will continue its focus on completing the funding for all ten patient care beds. Once the $150,000 goal is reached, our Board and staff will turn their attention to other urgent capital needs to ensure the Lady Dunn Health Centre can continue providing the high-quality care our community depends on.

Your support makes this possible. Every donation, partnership, and shared effort strengthens our hospital and helps care for our friends, families, and neighbours — today and for years to come.